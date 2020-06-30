Subaru BRZ with a Turbo K24

Yalli enjoyed driving his 2014 Subaru BRZ but wanted more power. So he added a Greddy turbocharger kit and a set of 700 cc injectors. The modifications resulted in 380 horsepower to the wheels but also lead to an early death for the FA20 flat-four.

Yalli sent the BRZ to Prime Motoring where the company replaced the FA20 with a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four that came out of their Toyota FR-S.

The K24 features CP pistons, Skunk 2 H-beam connecting rods, 850 cc injectors, ARP studs, factory heads with a Cometic head gasket, and Type S oil pump. Boost is delivered via a Precision 6466 turbocharger, Tial 44 mm wastegate, and AEM Infinity 5 ECU. The motor producing 480 horsepower to the wheels on 93 octane fuel. Yalli plans to make 600 horsepower with larger injectors.

The motor bolts to a stock Honda S2000 manual transmission thanks to an adapter plate and ACT clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 1000 horsepower driveshaft to a Nissan R34 differential and 1000 horsepower axles. The motor, transmission, and differential were installed using solid mounts.

Source: @itsyalli and @hounycmedia