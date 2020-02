It’s been over a year since Tristan Hewitt and Shane Kenna from WTFauto released an update on their Supra Supreme project. For those who are unfamiliar with the build, they are swapping a twin-turbo 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 capable of 1,000 horsepower into a Toyota Supra Mk4. In this episode they design and 3D print a custom oil sump for testing the fitment.

Source: QUICKSHIFT