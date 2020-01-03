1972 Pantera with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Tony’s Hot Rod Shop built this amazing 1972 De Tomaso Pantera at their company in Antigo, Wisconsin. In the back of the car sits a supercharged 2nd generation 5.0 L Coyote V8 mated to a rebuilt ZF transaxle. The car recently visited Beyond Redline Performance in Green Bay, Wisconsin for a dyno tune. While there the engine made 486 horsepower on 5 psi of boost thanks to a Kenne Bell supercharger. They plan to eventually increase the boost to 11 psi for around 750 horsepower. The car also features electric power steering, custom control arms, custom side skirts/flares, custom exhaust headers, and a late-model Mustang dash.

Source: Tony’s Hot Rod Shop FB page and Beyond Redline Performance FB page