1972 Pantera with a Supercharged Coyote V8 Update

Earlier this year we shared an amazing 1972 De Tomaso Pantera being built by Tony’s Hot Rod Shop in Antigo, Wisconsin. The company recently put the finishing touches on the project before shipping it out. The owner is sure to enjoy the supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 producing 750 horsepower from a Kenn Bell supercharger. Tony’s Hot Rod Shop also installed custom control arms, custom headers and intake, and electric power steering. A custom interior from Keglers kustoms compliments the late-model Mustang dash.
Source: Tony’s Hot Rod Shop FB page
This is the way to upgrade a Pantera. Keep it all Ford and don’t take the easy way out by installing an LS3. That car must really make a rumble going down the road and puts the Mustang, Camaro, Challenger and Charger owners in their place. I bet the car is a lot more driveable with the Coyote motor in place of the 351 Cleveland also.
Lucky git!! I can’t get over how well the Mustang dash was made to fit. It looks factory.