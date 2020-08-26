1972 Pantera with a Supercharged Coyote V8 Update

Earlier this year we shared an amazing 1972 De Tomaso Pantera being built by Tony’s Hot Rod Shop in Antigo, Wisconsin. The company recently put the finishing touches on the project before shipping it out. The owner is sure to enjoy the supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 producing 750 horsepower from a Kenn Bell supercharger. Tony’s Hot Rod Shop also installed custom control arms, custom headers and intake, and electric power steering. A custom interior from Keglers kustoms compliments the late-model Mustang dash.

Source: Tony’s Hot Rod Shop FB page