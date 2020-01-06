Nissan R34 Skyline with a turbo Barra inline-six

This Nissan R34 Skyline was built by Brodie and his Father in their garage. The duo started with a rolling shell and over the course of six months gave it a new life. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Ford 4.0 L Barra inline-six. They built it using a naturally aspirated Barra from a Ford Falcon FG with upgraded valve springs and a Spoolinboost turbo kit with a 62 mm turbocharger. The motor produces 525 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel and 16 psi of boost. The drivetrain uses a ZF six-speed automatic transmission and factory Skyline differential with 4.11 gears. The car still retains power steering and air conditioning. Brodie and his Father completed all the work except for the driveshaft and tune.

