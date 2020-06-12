Chevy C10 with a Cummins 6BT turbo dieseL

A few years ago this Chevy C10 truck was powered by a tired 350 ci small-block V8 and four-speed manual transmission. Since then the owner has replaced the V8 with a turbocharged Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six. The inline-six features an upgraded fuel pump and injectors, equal-length twin-scroll exhaust manifold, and Holset HX35W turbocharger. Power will be sent through a ZF five-speed manual with a Clutchfix clutch to a Chevy 12-bolt rear end with factory differential. The owner will eventually upgrade to a Yukon differential. The truck rides on a Western Chassis DS2 shocks, Air Lift DS2600 bags with KNTRL control system, CCP shock mounts, four-link rear suspension, and a set of American Racing AR23 wheels.

Source: Cumminsc10 FB page