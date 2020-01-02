Mazda MX-5 with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Two years ago Scotty from Street Machine installed a twin-turbo 5.7 L LS1 V8 into a Mazda MX-5. The little car went 9.96 sec at 141 mph in the quarter-mile thanks to the V8’s 600 whp on 13 psi and E85 fuel. Scotty recently decided to go in a different direction for an upcoming event. This time around he is replacing the V8 with a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six from a Ford Territory. The project will retain the built Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission thanks to a Toque Power bellhousing. Watch the first part of the swap below.

Source: Street Machine TV