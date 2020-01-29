HRE 1UZ V8 Makes 510 hp on Dyno

Hughes Race Engineering (HRE) is a company in Auckland, New Zealand specializing in building race engines. One engine they build is a Toyota 1UZ V8 for Superstock racing. Their stage 2 carbureted engine produces 510 horsepower at 7250 rpm and 380 lb-ft of torque at 6250 rpm on Avgas. The engine features a 0.5 mm over bored block (248 ci or 4.064 L), 10.0:1 compression, forged pistons and rods, and lightened/polished crank. On top sits ported heads with oversized valves, HPH ported intake manifold, Kelford/HRE camshafts, Kelford beehive springs, Titanium retainers, and Holley XP carburetor.

Source: Hughes Race Engineering via BangShift