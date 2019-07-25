1991 Civic Wagon with a turbo K24 and AWD drivetrain

This 1991 Honda Civic was built by Bisi Ezerioha from Bisimoto Engineering in Ontario, Canada. The wagon is powered by a turbocharged K-series inline-four making 772 horsepower (eventually 1000+ hp). The engine was built using a K24Z3 bottom-end with Golden Eagle sleeves, Eagle 93 mm crank, Traum forged pistons, K24Z7 head, and Turbonetics 72 mm billet turbocharger. It’s controlled by a AEM Infinity ECU with a Rywire engine harness and fed E85 fuel from a MagnaFuel 750 lph fuel pump through 2200 cc injectors. The drivetrain features a Quaife sequential transmission with CR-V bellhousing/transfer case, Action twin-disc clutch, DriveshaftPro custom driveshaft, and CR-V differential with Automotive KND quick-spool. The rear suspension uses CR-V rear trailing arms and MPC Motorsport rear lower control arms. You can view more photos and details on the Civic at SuperStreet or listen as Bisi explains the project below.

Source: Bisimoto FB page, Hoonigan, and SuperStreet