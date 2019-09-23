1974 Mini with a 502 whp Supercharged 3.5 L V6

This 1974 Mini called a “Super Cooper S” was built by Gildred Racing in Central California. In the back of Mini sits a supercharged 3.5 L J-series V6 making 502 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The engine features a J32A2 long block, J35 crank, Arias forged 9.5 pistons, Crower H-beam rods, EV1 850 cc injectors, Rotrex C38-81 supercharger, and AEM 6051 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with a Clutchmasters FX350 clutch. The 1,700 car stops thanks to Wilwood four-piston calipers with a 9.5-inch vented rotors. You can watch the Mini compete in the second season of Netflix’s Fastest Car.

Source: Gildred Racing FB page and Gildred Racing