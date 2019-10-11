1969 Camaro with a 8.2 L V12

This 1969 Camaro was built by several companies for tool maker Sidchrome. The project started at Lion Racing Supplies (LRS) in Warilla, New South Wales for the majority of work including body, powertrain, and suspension upgrades. The company reinforced the chassis and installed their adjustable coilover suspension with Watt’s link and Harrop Ultimate disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 8.2 L LSx V12 built by Race Cast Engineering and BNR Engines. To meet Australian regulations, the engine was destroked to under 500 ci displacement and power lowered to under 600 horsepower. They accomplished by installing a different crank, lower compression pistons, and street camshaft with a Z06 profile. The engine makes between 500-600 horsepower with a Harrop Hurricane individual throttle body intake and Haltech ECU. The drivetrain uses a Tremec six-speed manual with an Exedy Hyper twin-disc clutch and Ford 9-inch rear end with Strange third-member.

Source: Harrop FB page and Sidchrome