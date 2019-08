This 1993 Mazda RX-7 is being built by Todd Budde from FabFitters in Vernia, Texas. It will be powered by twin-turbo all-aluminum 26B four-rotor built with parts from Billet Rotary Store and two Garrett G42-1200 turbochargers. Todd is aiming for around 900 horsepower from the combo. The RX-7 will also feature an AWD drivetrain from a Lamborghini Gallardo. You can follow the project’s progress on FabFitters’ FB page or @subiesinglecab.

Source: @subiesinglecab