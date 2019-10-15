1965 Mustang with a Turbo 3.8 L Intech Inline-Six

This 1965 Mustang was built by owner Ben Pisconeri and his Father in their garage. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.8 L Intech SOHC inline-six making 1,391 horsepower to the hubs on methanol. The Intech inline-six was originally built by Ford of Australia and was the predecessor to the Barra DOHC inline-six. Ben destroked the motor from the factory 4.0 liters to 3.8 liters with a Kelford Cams custom billet crank. The engine also features a ported head, Manley custom valves, Haltech Elite EFI, custom dry sump, and Precision Pro Mod 88 mm turbocharger. The inline-six is mated to a Hughes Performance Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission that features a Reid Racing SFI-certified case and Quicktime SFI-certified bellhousing. Ben set his personal best quarter-mile of 7.85 sec at 176 mph with less horsepower.

Source: Hughes Performance FB page