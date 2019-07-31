1973 Beetle Body on a Porsche Boxster S Chassis

CarMaxx Classics located in Hirtenberg, Austria specializes in restoring and repairing classic Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles. The company spent two years building the Bugster 9.03, a combination of classic Beetle styling with modern Porsche performance. The company started with a 1973 Volkswagen Beetle 1303 body they installed over a 2000 Porsche Boxster S chassis and powertrain. The wild creation weighs 1098 kg (2420 lb) and features a mid-engine 3.2 L M96 flat-six making 266 horsepower and six-speed manual transaxle, modern independent suspension, electronic stability control, and anti-lock brakes.
Source: Bugster.at and Bugster FB page