1966 Chevy Truck with a Cummins 6BT Turbo Diesel

This 1966 Chevrolet truck called “Ponderosa” was built by Randall Robertson and his company Rtech Fabrications in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The truck rides on a 1972 Chevy C30 1-ton chassis with Skyjacker leaf springs, Bilstein 5165 series shocks, custom traction bars, and Nitto 37-inch Trail Grapplers tires. Under the hood sits a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT turbo diesel inline-six producing 550 horsepower and 1,300 lb-ft of torque. The engine features Mahle pistons, BD Diesel Performance manifold, upgraded chamshaft and injectors. The drivetrain uses a NV4500 five-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch, NP205 transfer case, custom driveshafts, Data 60 axle (front, and Dana 70 axle (rear) both with 4.10 gears.

Source: Rtech Fabrications FB page, Driving Line, and Carscoops