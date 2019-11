Andrew Coulombe from Thousanddollarcarguy has spent the past two years building a custom subcompact hot rod. The project started in 2018 with a busted 1990 Mazda Miata. Andrew removed the body, installed a roll cage, and converted it into a kart. Eventually he replaced the factory inline-four with a turbocharged 5.3 L LSx V8 making it a burnout monster. Now Andrew plans to give the project some Mazda-designed 90’s-hatch-style by installing a 1990 Festiva body.

Source: Thousanddollarcarguy