This Mazda MX-5 was built by Wayne Blackwell from Blackwell Sports Cars using one of their SPR1 body kits. Wayne sold the car to Nick Groves without an engine. Nick filed the empty bay with a Mazda 2.5 L KL V6 using a swap kit from Crapengineering. He also converted the the roof to a targa top.

Source: Blackwell Sports Cars and Crapengineering FB page