1978 Ford F-250 with an Allis-Chalmers turbo diesel inline-six

Mitchell Geary always wanted to perform an engine swap with some type of tractor engine. He saw his chance after his Brother was offered two engines from combines. They inspected both engines and chose the best one, an Allis-Chalmers turbocharged 301 ci (4.9 L) diesel inline-six. The engine choice also carries a special place in Mitchell’s heart since his family always used Allis-Chalmers farming equipment on their farm. The diesel inline-six eventually found a home in Mitchell’s newly acquired 1978 Ford F-250. He mated the engine to a ZF5 five-speed transmission pulled from a 1997 F-250. The powertrain will remain stock for the time being but Mitchell plans to upgrade the axles and parts on the engine down the road.

