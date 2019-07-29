2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with a Turbo LS4 V8

Brandon Furches from Furches Performance traveled to Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada to help Kevin Misner from Kraftwerx Auto work on a 2000 Grand Prix GTP. The team has already made a lot of progress including an ABS delete, full body harness tuck, and repainting the engine bay. All this is preparation for the main course, replacing the supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6 with a turbocharged LS4 V8. The new V8 features a Bullseye TCT 75/83 turbocharger and mated to a 4T80E four-speed automatic transmission. Follow the project’s progress at @furchesperformance, @kraftwerx_mrrinc, or @halifaxgtp.

Source: @furchesperformance