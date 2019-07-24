Boba Motoring’s 1200+ hp Golf Mk2 Goes 8.77 sec

Boba Motoring recently attended TTT Test & Tune Finsterwalde 2019 in Germany with his Volkswagen Golf Mk2. There the Golf went 8.776 sec at 263.48 km/h (163.71 mph) on 3.3 bar (47.8 psi) of boost. It was able to do this thanks to a 2.0 L 16v ABF inline-four that makes 1200+ hp using a Extreme Tuners turbocharger and NG-Motorsports CNC ported head. Power is sent to all four wheel through a DSG DQ250 transmission and 4Motion 4WD drivetrain. Last year the car achieved its best time of 8.267 sec at Santa Pod Raceway.

Source: BobaMotoring