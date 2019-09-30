1992 Camaro Z28 with a LS3 V8

This 1992 Camaro Z28 called “Back in Black” was built by Level 7 Motorsports in Marion, Illinois. Under the hood sits a LS3 V8 crate motor with Holley Dominator EFI producing 495 horsepower. The engine is mated to a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Moser 12-bolt rear end with Eaton Truetrac LSD and 3.90 gears. They installed the engine and transmission using Hooker BlackHeart engine mounts, transmission crossmember, and stainless steel headers. The Camaro rides on a full RideTech suspension consisting of tubular control arms, coilovers, front and rear sway bars, adjustable torque arm and front strut mounts. A set of Forgeline GA1R 18-inch wheels cover Wilwood six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 12.88-inch rotors in back.

Source: Level 7 Motorsports (project page)