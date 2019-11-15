1959 Chevrolet Apache with a Duramax Turbo Diesel V8

This 1959 Chevrolet Apache was built by Weaver Customs in West Jordan, Utah. The company calls the project “Apache-D” because of the 6.6 L Duramax LBZ V8 under the hood. Industrial Injection built the turbo diesel V8 to make 700 horsepower and 1,500 lb-ft of torque. Behind the engine sits an Allison six-speed transmission with an Atlas transfer case that sends power to Dana 60 axles with 3.73 gears. The truck rides on a Fox 2.5 shocks and Fuel Off-Road 20×13-inch wheels with Toyo 35-inch tires.

Source: Weaver Customs FB page, Amsoil FB page, and Diesel Army