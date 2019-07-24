Supra with a Cummins Turbo Diesel Inline-Six Update 2

The diesel Supra has made a lot of progress since our last article. The owner finished welding the custom firewall and transmission tunnel before installing a freshly painted 6BT diesel inline-six and ZF S5-47 five-speed manual transmission. The suspension now features an Air Lift Performance air suspension with Airmaxx 580 compressors. They also spent a lot of time on the custom exhaust, driveshaft, and adapter. You can view all of the work and follow the progress in the build thread or @derv_supra.

Source: Retrorides (build thread)