RWD Civic with a Mid-Engine Turbo K24 Inline-Four

This custom RWD Civic was built by Michael Coba from CobaRace in Russia. The project starts with a Honda Civic EK3 body and custom tubular chassis with Accord subframes and suspension. In the back of the vehicle sits a turbocharged 2.4 L K24A inline-four and manual transmission with a Competition ceramic clutch. The engine makes 400+ horsepower thanks to a custom 4-2-1 exhaust manifold and Garrett G25-660 turbocharger. The front of the car holds a 40-liter fuel cell and radiator under a custom fiberglass hood.

Source: @cobarace via Speed Science FB page