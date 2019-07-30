BMW E30 M3 with a Stroked 5.7 L S85 V10

Patrick Motorsport set out to build their version of the ultimate BMW E30 M3. Under the hood sits a Dinan stroked 5.7 L S85 V10 connected to a M5 six-speed manual transmission, differential, and axles. the The car rides on E90 front and rear subframes and suspension. To achieve the proper suspension travel the company raised the front shock towers and made custom shock towers, spring perches, and wheels hubs in the back. These changes gave the car a wider track which required the fenders to be widened as well. The car still retains VANOS, traction control, ABS thanks to Apex Speed Technology wiring and work on the Pectel SQ6M12 ECU. View more photos of the build in the project’s FB album.

Source: Piper Motorsport and Piper Motorsport FB page