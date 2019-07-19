RWD Civic with a Turbo Saab B204

This 1993 Honda Civic was built by owner Deek Norville in the UK. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Saab B204 inline-four making 500+ horsepower on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost. Deek was a Saab mechanic for 14 years, which made picking the engine an easy choice. The Saab motor features B234 crank, forged rods and pistons, Volvo valve springs, custom camshafts, Deka 875 injectors, and a Garrett GTX3071R Gen2 turbocharger. Deek converted the Civic to RWD using a

BMW E46 320d five-speed manual transmission, custom driveshaft, and Nissan 350Z differential sitting in a modified Mazda MX-5 rear subframe.

Source: Deek Norville, H-Tune.co.uk, and Monkey London