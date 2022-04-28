1956 Dodge Power Wagon with a 6.4 L Hemi

This 1956 Dodge Power Wagon was built by Bumbera’s Performance in Sealy, Texas. The customer wanted more power than the factory powertrain could deliver, so they used one from a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. This meant the Power Wagon now has a 6.4 L Hemi V8 making around 470 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission. The company had to make custom mounts and move the cab back to fit the V8. This in turn required the bed to be shortened. Bumbera’s Performance also fabricated a custom fuel tank and exhaust. Underneath they installed an offroad 4-link suspension with Radflo remote reservoir shocks and Ford Bronco steering box. The finishing touch is a custom leather interior and power running boards.

Source: Bumbera’s Performance