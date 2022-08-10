1965 Corvair with a Mid-Engine LS3 V8

Lonnie Gilbertson created his custom 1965 Corvair called “RareVair” at his company Lonnie’s Place in Milwaukie, Oregon by combining the looks of a Yenko Singer and the performance from a mid-engine V8 powertrain. Sitting behind the driver is a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 500+ horsepower thanks to a Comp camshaft, Holly Sniper intake manifold, and Tom Phillips custom 180-degree exhaust headers. From there power is sent to the rear wheels through a Porsche 911 Turbo (930) transaxle with a Kennedy Engineering adapter and custom axles. The 2800 lb car rides on a Fat Man Fabrication Mustang II front suspension. The rear suspension features box and reinforced trailing arms and custom anti-roll bars. Each corner has a set of QA1 coilovers and E-T Sebrings wheels. You can read more about the amazing project at Hemmings or TheBlock.

Source: Lonnie’s Place, Hemmings, and CarBuff Network