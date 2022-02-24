1970 Ford Torino with a Coyote V8

This 1970 Ford Torino GT probably came from the factory with a 302 ci Windsor V8. Eventually the car found its way to Custom Classics in Island Lake, Illinois for a complete powertrain swap. While there the company installed a 5.0 L Coyote V8 producing 412-460 horsepower depending on generation. The modern motor is paired with a Getrag MT82 six-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end. Custom Classics also overhauled the handling thanks to a complete Heidts Superide independent front suspension and 4-link rear suspension.

Source: Custom Classics (project page)