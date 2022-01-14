VW Caravelle with a Turbo EJ20 Flat-Four

When this VW Caravelle GL (Transporter T3) rolled into TRS Racing it had a turbocharged 1.6 L diesel inline-four. The company was tasked with swapping it for a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four from a Subaru Impreza GT (GC). The motor features a Manley pistons and rods, custom exhaust by MG Motorsport, TD05H turbocharger, and an Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. In front of the motor is a Subaru WRX manual transmission converted to RWD using a Subarugears kit. The Caravelle rides on AirRide suspension with Keskin wheels. It stops thanks to Brembo four-piston calipers with 313 mm rotors in front and VW T4 calipers with 294 mm rotors in back.

Source: TRS Racing FB album