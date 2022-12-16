BluePrint Engines’ 3.6 L Inline-Four

BluePrint Engines unveiled a new engine concept at PRI. TheDrive reports the 3.6 L inline-four is based on a industrial motor built by Origin Engines for Kohler generators. BluePrint Engines built theirs with a LSx head. The company says the motor is capable of 340 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque with a turbocharger. There is no word on price or even if the engine will be sold. However an update on their social media shows there is a lot of interest for this engine. Let’s hope we see this motor in an engine swap soon.

Source: BluePrint Engines via TheDrive