1948 Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Level 7 Motorsports received this 1948 Dodge Power Wagon after the customer was not satisfied with another company’s work. Level 7 Motorsports finished 70% of the work starting with converting the standard cab to a crew cab. After many hours of metalwork everything was coated in Mopar F8 green paint by Vastine’s Paint Garage. Underneath the body is an aftermarket chassis from Tisdale Coachworks with King Coilovers and steering damper. The Power Wagon is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcrate V8 making 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The V8 is paired with a Bowler 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and Moonshine Mafia NP205 transfer case. Power is sent to all four tires through an AAM 9.25-inch front axle and 10.5-inch 14 bolt rear axle built by East Coast Gear Supply with 4.56 gears and Eaton Trutrac limited-slip differentials. Listen to Level 7 Motorsports explain how they built the truck or view more photos in the project’s build album.

Source: Level 7 Motorsports