Custom 1965 Corvair with a LS3 V8

Fast Freddie’s Rod Shop transformed a 1965 Corvair into a race car with help from Midwest Metalworks. The car features a custom tubular chassis with C5 Corvette front and rear suspension. Each corner has QA1 double-adjustable coilovers and 18×12-inch wheels. The car stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back both with 14-inch rotors. Under the hood sits a LS3 V8 making 600 horsepower. The drivetrain uses a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Dutchman 9-inch with a Wavetrac LSD and 4.11 gears. The design of the chassis and powertrain layout helped the car achieve a 50/50 weight bias. Listen to Fast Freddie explain how they built this unique vehicle.

Source: Fast Freddie’s Rod Shop