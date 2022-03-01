1978 Triumph Spitfire with a Mid-Engine Turbo 1.8 L Inline-Four

Nick Truman spent his free time during the pandemic to build a unique 1978 Triumph Spitfire. The car originally came with a 1493 cc inline-four in front however Nick converted it to rear mid-engine. Sitting behind the driver is a turbocharged 1.8 L 20v inline-four from a 2002 Passat. Nick rebuilt the motor with forged internals, GT2860RS turbocharger, and methanol injection. The motor’s 400 horsepower is sent to a manual transmission from a 1.9 L TDI. They are both supported by an Audi A4 B7 Quattro rear subframe. The 685 kg (1510 lb) car stops thanks to BMW Series 1 front brakes and Audi A4 rear brakes. Listen as Nick explains the project to Officially Gassed or view the build videos on Nick’s channel.

Source: Officially Gassed