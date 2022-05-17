1970 Barracuda with a twin-turbo Viper V10

Sainz Auto Body built this 1970 Barracuda at their company in Phoenix, Arizona. The car called “Venom” took five years and 6,000 hours of work to complete. Under the modified hood sits a 8.0 L V10 from a 2000 Dodge Viper flanked by two Garrett turbochargers. The engine produces 700 horsepower on 7.0 psi (0.48 bar) of boost. A TR6060 six-speed manual transmission sends power through an aluminum driveshaft to a independent rear end with 3.73 gears. The Barracuda rides on a custom chassis fabricated by Sainz Auto Body with a Magnum Force front suspension. Each corner holds a QA1 adjustable coilover and Baer 6S six-piston calipers with drilled/slotted 15-inch rotors. You can view more photos and details at Mopar Connection.

Source: Barrett-Jackson and Mopar Connection