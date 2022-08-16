Skip to content

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

This 1970 Plymouth Road Runner is powered by a 572 ci V8. It produces 750 horsepower naturally aspirated or 1,000+ horsepower on a 300 shot of nitrous. Behind the motor sits a TorqueFlite A727 three-speed automatic transmission sending power to a Dana rear end. The body is covered in black root beer paint and features fiberglass hood, trunk lid, and bumpers. Inside you find custom upholstery, digital gauges, two nitrous bottles, and a roll cage.

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.