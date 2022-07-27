1972 Demon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1972 Dodge Dart Demon was previously powered by a rebuilt 340 ci V8. Eventually someone swapped in a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. To accentuate the engine’s sound they installed Doug’s electrical exhaust cut-outs. They also swapped the previous Torqueflite 727 automatic transmission for a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission running a TCI transmission controller. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 8.75-inch rear end and LSD. The Demon rides on Calvert shocks with electronic power steering and Crager wheels.

Source: Hemmings, High Octane Classics, and Mecum