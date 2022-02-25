Toyota MR2 with a Supercharged Audi V8

Marty Sweatt built a unique Toyota MR2 (SW20) called “Typhoon” in his garage over the course of four years. In the back of the car sits a 4.2 L Audi V8 with a M90 supercharger making around 400 horsepower. The V8 is paired with an Audi 5000 three-speed automatic transmission. A custom lid covers the combo with vents that open with the press of a button. Marty extended the wheelbase 10.5 inches to allow the engine and transmission to fit. Behind the wheels are 13.5-inch rotors in front and 12.5-inch rotors in back. You can view build series on Marty’s channel.

Source: Marty Sweatt