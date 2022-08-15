1948 Ford 8N Tractor with a Twin-Turbo Power Stroke V8

This unique Ford 8N tractor called “Stroked-N” is owned by Brian Rogers at Firewire LEDs in Mooresville, Indiana. Brian built the tractor for SEMA using a 1948 Ford 8N that’s been in his family since his great-grandfather purchased it new. He swapped the factory 2.0 L inline-four for a twin-turbo 7.3 L Ford Power Stroke diesel V8. Brian had to extend the hood 11 inches and make a custom frame to support the V8. Since the tractor is a showpiece it retains the factory drivetrain. It rides on 20×10 wheels with Toyo tires in front and TIS 28×16 rear wheels with Interco Boggers 48-inch tires in back.

Source: @firewireleds and Diesel World FB page via Successful Farming