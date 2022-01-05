Crown Victoria with a 5.0 L Coyote V8

The owner of this 2006 Ford Crown Victoria sent it to National Speed for a serious performance upgrade. While there the factory 4.6 L 2v V8 was swapped for a 2nd generation 5.0 L Coyote V8. They also replaced the factory four-speed automatic transmission for a 6R80E six-speed automatic transmission. They installed the Coyote and 6R80E using custom mounts, custom Driveshaft Shop driveshaft, and moving the radiator forward one inch. National Speed also retained AC, power steering, factory gauges, and factory column shifter. Once project was complete it went on the dyno and made 397 hp and 374 lb-ft of torque to the wheels.

Source: National Speed