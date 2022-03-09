Honda Fit with a K24

Tailored Chassis Solutions (TCS) built this second generation Honda Fit to compete in American Endurance Racing at their company in Millbury, Massachusetts. The car comes from the factory with a 1.5 L L15 inline-four however TCS swapped in a 2.4 L K24Z7 inline-four from a ninth generation Civic Si using Hasport Peformance mounts. It is paired with a Honda SP4M five-speed manual transmission. The car rides on a set of BC Racing coilovers and 255/40-17 front tires and 225/45-17 rear tires. If you are interested in more displacement in your Honda Fit, TCS provides turn-key K-series swaps along with upgrading the suspension and brakes.

Source: Tailored Chassis Solutions FB page and Road&Track