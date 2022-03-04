Lamborghini Huracán with a NASCAR V8

Norwegian drifter Joakim Johnson has spent a lot of time and effort transforming a 2016 Lamborghini Huracán into his ultimate drift machine. At the heart of the project is a Dodge NASCAR V8 capable of 830 hp at 9,000 rpm. The motor features a Holley XP 950 cfm carburetor, Engh Fabrication custom stainless headers, and Aviaid dry sump tank. If the motor doesn’t produce enough, the backup plan is a 300 shot nitrous system. Behind the motor sits an Albins ST6-M sequential transaxle with custom gear ratios and Xtreme Performance clutch. The car dry weight comes in at 997 kg (2198 lb) which is helped tremendously by the carbon and kevlar composite body panels everywhere. A set of 59 North Wheels D-005 wheels cover Wilwood six-piston front brakes and dual 4-piston rear brakes. We can’t wait to see this going around the track soon.

Source: Joakim Johnson Drifting FB page