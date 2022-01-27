1966 Mustang with a Turbo Honda K24

Jarred Willey was given his Great-grandmother’s 1966 Mustang when he was 16-years-old. He enjoyed driving the car for many years with a 289 ci Windsor V8. However Jarred also grew up loving Honda vehicles and engines. So last year he decided to combine the two into one unique vehicle.

Jarred pulled the 289 ci V8 and replaced it with a turbocharged 2.4 L K24 inline-four sitting on modified S2000 mounts. The motor features a JDM K24A block and head, modified K20 oil pump, KPower intake manifold, 44 mm wastegate, and GTX3485RS ball bearing turbocharger.

A S2000 radiator and hoses keep the motor cool while 2.5-inch piping reduces air temperature through an intercooler. The motor runs on E85 fuel through Bosch 2200 cc E85 injectors from a Deatchwerks DW400 E85 fuel pump. Everything is kept in sync by a Hondata KPro V4 ECU.

Jarred paired the K24 to a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission using a PMC Motorsport adapter and 250 mm flywheel. A custom driveshaft sends power to an 8-inch rear end with a Yukon limited-slip differential and 4.11 gears.

