AWD Buick Grand National with a 1500 hp Supercharged LS7 V8

Buick Grand National built by Superstreet Performance with a supercharged LS7 V8 and AWD drivetrain

Superstreet Performance checked off a lot of boxes building their Buick Grand National. The car is powered by a supercharged 7.0 L LSx V8 capable of 1500 hp. The motor features a Magnuson TVS2650 supercharger, Hooker headers, Nitrous Express system, and Holley Dominator ECU. Superstreet Performance wanted to double their chances of getting that power to the ground with an AWD drivetrain. Behind the V8 sits a Sonnax 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and Trailblazer SS NP120 transfer case. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a Syclone front differential with custom Driveshaft Shop axles and a Moser 12-bolt rear end. The car rides on a Corvette C6 suspension with QA1 adjustable coilovers and Baer six-piston brakes behind Z28 Camaro 19-inch wheels.

Source: @superstreet_performance and Holley FB page

