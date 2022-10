Dart Machinery unveiled a new cast iron 2JZ block at FL2K. The block features increased deck thickness (.750″), redesigned crank structure, four-bolt main caps, and revised coolant passages. Dart shows the block will accept a maximum 94 mm stroke and 88 mm bore for a total displacement of 3.43 liters. There is no word on price but the blocks will be available sometime next year.

Source: Dart Machinery FB page