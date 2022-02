Speed Force Racing and their unique AWD Supra visited DardanTuned for a dyno tune. The car is powered by a twin-turbo Toyota 1GZ-FE V12 paired with a Nissan R34 GTR transmission and transfer case. At the end of the dyno session it made 946 horsepower and 817 lb-ft of torque to the hubs on 18 psi of boost and 91 octane fuel. Dardantuned’s next video will show the engine running on E85 fuel and more boost. They also said there will be an AWD burnout.

Source: DardanTuned