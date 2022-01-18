2007 Lexus IS250 with a 6.0 L LSx V8

This 2007 Lexus IS250 was built by Performance Supercar in Austin, Texas. The company replaced the factory 2.5 L 4GR-FSE V6 and transmission with a 6.0 L LSx V8 and T56 six-speed manual using their swap kit. The motor features a custom 2.75-inch exhaust and a P59 ECU tuned on HPTuners. Performance Supercars was able to retain the factory Lexus PCM, gauges, electric power steering, AC, and ABS. Future plans call for a nitrous system to boost the engine’s output to 600+ horsepower.

Source: Performance Supercar