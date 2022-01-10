Volvo P1800 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8

Stig Arne Solheim loves transforming classic Volvos into powerful race cars. Take for example his 1953 Volvo PV444 with a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six making 850 horsepower. Stig’s new project started in 2020 with a Volvo P1800 shell. Under that he fabricated a custom chassis with BMW E46 front suspension and 4-link rear suspension. The engine will be a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 flanked by custom stainless steel exhaust manifolds and turbochargers. The V8 will be paired with a GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission from a BMW E60 530D thanks to PMC Motorsport’s adapter plate and lightweight aluminum flywheel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a narrowed 8.8-inch rear end.

Source: @spiritofaasen PMC Motorsport FB page