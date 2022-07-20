Ford Falcon Sprint with a Voodoo V8

When Jorgen Moller from RaceDeck Garage Floors wanted his 1963.5 Falcon Sprint transformed into the ultimate track/street vehicle, he turned to Thomas Kirkham at Cubic Performance and Mike Maier at Mike Maier Inc. The team’s talent built the “Voodoo Falcon” into a one of a kind beast.

The car rides on a custom chassis with Mike Maier’s Falcon suspension. The front features their control arms and JRi double adjustable coilovers. Out back is the MOD2 rocker rear suspension with a torque arm and Panhard rod. The car stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in back.

Under the hood sits a 5.2 L Voodoo V8 from a salvaged Shelby GT350R producing 600+ horsepower. The motor’s unique flatplane crankshaft and firing order (1-5-4-8-3-7-2-6) is accented by the custom stainless exhaust. The drivetrain uses a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and full floating 9-inch rear end.

On the outside the team spent a lot of effort widening the body to hold bigger wheels and tires. In the wells are a set of Forgeline JO3C wheels (18×10, 18×10.5) with Falken Azenis RT660 tires (285/30ZR, 315/30ZR). Listen to Mike and Thomas explains how they built the car below or view the build album on the project’s FB page.

Source: Voodoo Falcon FB page and RD Speed Garage