Audi Sport Quattro Replica with a 700 hp Turbo Inline-Five

This Audi Sport Quattro replica was built by LCE Performance in Markdorf, Germany. The car is powered by a turbocharged 20-valve inline-five making 700 horsepower on 2.0 bar (29 psi) of boost. The motor features a 2.5 L TDI block from an Audi A6, 92.8 mm stroke crankshaft from a South African 2.5 L VW van, forged pistons, H-beam rods, Turbo Engineers TTE1200 turbocharger, and modified Audi S2 DOHC 20-valve head. The motor is capable of 1081 horsepoweer on 3.4 bar (49.3 psi) of boost. Power is sent to all four BBS Rennsport 18×10-inch wheel through a five-speed manual transmission and Gen 1 Quattro 4WD drivetrain.

Source: LCE Performance FB page and Auditography